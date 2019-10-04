12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK October 4 – 6

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered. Check out these events happening all over north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (October 4-5):

The 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival will continue this Saturday and Sunday in Elkins. The event will happen from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 – 7 p.m. on Sunday. The festival features a children’s festival, a parade with some of WBOY’s very own participating, a 10K run and a cornhole tournament.

The 35rd Annual Apple Butter Festival will take place from October 4- 6 in Salem. The festival will feature live demonstrations of old fashion apple butter making, entertainments, a parade with some of WBOY’s very own participating, a pet show-off, a talent show and corn hole contests. The event is free with parking available in lots or on the street.

A Bluegrass Festival will take place this weekend in Lewis County. The event is happening on Annamede Drive in Walkersville beginning on October 4 at Noon and finishing up on October 6 at 10 a.m. Attendees have the option to stay on the campground over the weekend for $40, those who wish to only attend the festival can do so for free. All proceeds will go towards combating the WV opioid crisis.

The Third Annual West Virginia Homegrown Harvest Festival is kicking off this weekend in Helvetia. The festival will feature vendors, food and live entertainment. Admission is $35 for a weekend camping pass and single day passes are $10-15.

The “We are still here” pow-wow will take place this weekend in Parsons at Mill Race Park. The event will happen October 5-6 and will feature dancers and drums.

Single Day Events:

Friday (October 4, 2019):

The WVU Men’s Soccer team will face off in a Big 12 match up against San Diego Saturday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Men’s Soccer team, click here.

The West Virginia University Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday in Morgantown. The Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on High Street in Morgantown.

Saturday (October 5, 2019):

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum’s (TALA) annual Fall Festival will be held all day Saturday, with events beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, crafts and more. Events going on at TALA’s Fall Festival include karaoke, costume contests, children’s games, Haunted House tours and much more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Sunday (October 6, 2019):

A Walk to End Epilepsy will take place in Morgantown this Sunday. The event is set to start at 1 p.m. and finish up around 4 p.m. at Marilla Park. All proceeds will go to raise awareness and finding a cure. To register for the event, click here.

The United Way of Harrison County is hosting the 2019 Live United Regatta Cardboard Boat Race. The event will feature trophies for the fastest and classiest boat. The race will kick off at Noon at Maple Lake in Bridgeport.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host Maggie Rose this Sunday at 7 p.m. Admission will be $25 and doors will open at 6 p.m.