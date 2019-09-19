12 News Zip Trip: Masontown, WV 26524

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zipcode out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26524, which is in Masontown, WV.

The first place we stopped for this episode is Miller’s Eats and Sweets. The restaurant is known for its selection of coffee and desserts.

We tried the pumpkin pie latte and the butterscotch latte, and for lunch, we had french toast and the “garbage plate,” which has a mixture of eggs, sausage, ham, and potatoes.

After lunch, we decided to check out the park. The park has a basketball court, several playgrounds, and a pavilion, making it a good place for families to visit.

Finally, we visited the three Street Stores on the main road. The stores sell just about everything–groceries, hunting supplies, appliances and much more.

The owner, Brenda Street, likes to paint and her artwork can be seen at the hardware store. Along with traditional mediums, Brenda also paints chairs, saws, and other items that are available for sale.