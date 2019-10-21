123 Pleasant Street hosts annual Rocktoberfest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Musicians 8 and older; with drumsticks, picks and sheet music in tow, gathered at 123 Pleasant Street to rock their hearts out in front of an audience of family members, close friends, and other music lovers.

Audience members between sets

Their performances were part of Popshop’s Rocktoberfest, which was their final performance for the fall. Popshop is a self-described community-minded nonprofit music performance academy for children and adults.

One father could barely contain his excitement as he sang along to Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Underpressure’. The song was being played by the band Thrasher, which featured his daughter as a guitarist and lead vocalist.

Melissa Dower, an attendee, said she came to see her nieces perform in the band Girl Talk, whose band entirely consists of girls.

“They did great, it’s fun,” Dower said.

She said she’s attended a lot of Pop Shop events because her two oldest sons had previously participated in performances.

“I think Pop Shop is a great opportunity for our community where the kids get to learn how to play musical instruments and sing and that 123 Pleasant Street lets them come to perform on a stage, I think that’s great,” she said.