123 Pleasant Street hosts Beer & Hymns

Morgantown, W.Va- Beer and Hymns, a nationwide organization is now in Morgantown.

The event features a band performing hymns for people to sing along to.

The organization raises money for local charities and all ages are welcome to attend.

“It’s not tied to like a sermon or proselytizing or anything like that,” said Rich Chaffins. So people just come and sing and have a good time and raise money. And we been doing it for, which just started about two months ago.”

The organization holds an event every four to six weeks and admissions are by donation only.

So far, the organization has supported Empty Bowls Monongalia and WV Family Grief Center.

The donations from the event tonight will be donated to Morgantown Cold Weather Shelter.

You can check out their social media pages at Beer and Hymns Morgantown for their next upcoming event.