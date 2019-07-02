13-year-old boy injured after collision involving state trooper in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – A 13-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after a state police trooper struck him with his vehicle while the boy was riding his bike in Weston on Saturday, according to a press release sent out by the West Virginia State Police.

In the release, state police said that the trooper was traveling south on Minden Road in Weston on Saturday, June 29 at 11:26 a.m. and entered the intersection of George Street at a low speed. State police stated in the release that the route the trooper was traveling did not have a stop sign at the intersection

At the intersection, a 13-year-old boy on was riding a bike east on George Street, according to the complaint. The release stated that the right front of the trooper’s cruiser then collided with the bicycle. Witnesses in the area stated that the boy on his bike did not adhere to the stop sign at the intersection, according to the release.

As a result of the collision, the boy was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, trooper said.

The trooper was uninjured, and a thorough investigation is being conducted at this time.