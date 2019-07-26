15th annual MountainFest kicks off in Monongalia County

The 15th annual MountainFest biker rally kicked off Thursday at Mylan Park offering three nights of fun and entertainment.

Festival officials said more than 570,000people have been participating throughout the 15 years of the event. MountainFest has raised over a $1,000,000 to go back into the Mylan Park nonprofit as well as other nonprofits in the area. Multiple venues will provide music for the crowds all weekend. Motorcycle from far and wide will be traveling on the highways and byways.

“I like the entertainment, I like all aspects of it, even the girls that get up and dance on the bar at the Coal Bucke. They got some big-name people to come in here,” said Herbert Howenstein, a resident of Fairmont.

Music performances this weekend will be hosted at the main stage and the Coal Bucket Saloon. The event includes opportunities to check out vendors and of course the motorcycles as well. If you missed Thursday’s festivities, you can still join in on the fun through Saturday night.