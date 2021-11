CAMERON, W.Va. – Gilmer County made its second ever playoff appearance in program history this season and in the round of 16 they showed why they belong in the postseason.

The Single-A No. 16 seeded Titans visited the undefeated, top seeded Cameron Dragons at the New Dragon Stadium.

Gilmer County edged the favored opponent 19-14 and the Titans will see Wheeling Central in the quarterfinal.