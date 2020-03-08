19th annual West Virginia Fishing and Outdoor Sports Show draws in hundreds of people

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 19th annual West Virginia Fishing and Outdoor Sports Show is going on in Morgantown Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, drawing in hundreds of people.

A look around the show

According to event director Labeth Hall and owner of PR Plus Events, vendors came from Canada, Alaska, Wyoming, Maine, and the Carolinas to sell their outdoor products and services. There were over 155 vendors at the event.

“This show is really fun because it’s a family show,” Hall said. “We have things here for the avid hunter and fisherman, they’ll find outfitters, they’ll find charter boats, they’ll find guns and knives and things and things of that sort. We also have a family atmosphere where they can bring their children, we have things for the children to do, we have great shopping for the women so everybody can find something here at the outdoor show with that theme.”



Images from the show

The event even had vehicles like ATVs for sale.

The show offered attendees the chance to win two big prizes.

“We have some really great prizes that we’re giving away and one of those is a fishing charter on Lake Eerie, a two-day fishing trip for four people and they get overnight accommodations,” Hall said. “And we’re also giving away a hunting excursion with Dream Mountain Ranch, folks can come, two guys can come and hunt on a that and they have overnight accommodations for three days.”

Hall said the show is also collecting money to donate to a koala and kangaroo sanctuary in Australia that rescues the animals from the wildfires.

The show continues Sunday, March 8. from 10-4 p.m. Hall said people can buy tickets at the door. It’s $9 for adults, for children from 6-12 it’s just $2 and the first 50 people each day get a free prize.