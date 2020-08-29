2 confirmed dead following industrial accident at Amazon facility in Suffolk; rescue efforts underway to find missing persons

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are now on the scene of an industrial accident in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call for the accident came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk. Officials also confirmed that the accident happened at the site of where the Amazon Fulfillment Center is being built.

According to a press release, two people are confirmed dead while additional workers are still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews are currently searching for the workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and Virginia Beach Fire Department have been called in to assist.

The accident is under investigation and no further information is available.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

