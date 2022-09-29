EXCELSIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Christopher Michael Pyles, 50, of Buckhannon was driving his Jeep Cherokee and headed west on Route 151 at around 4 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. Investigators determined the vehicle went over the embankment and hit a tree.

Pyles and a passenger, Karen Gimmel, 54, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Virginia State Police, Upshur County EMS, Department of Highways, Ellamore Fire Department and Buckhannon Fire Department all assisted in the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office with the crash response and investigation.