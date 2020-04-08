2 Fairmont residents charged in Barrackville after one claims to have “dime bag” in vehicle with 6-year-old child

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — Two Fairmont residents are in custody after one of them admitted to officers that he had a “dime bag” in a vehicle with a 6-year-old child.

On April 7, officers with the Barrackville Police Department were performing a routine patrol on Saxman Street in Barrackville when they noticed a beige Chevrolet S10 pick-up on the right side of the road, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers passed by, they saw a man standing next to the driver’s side of the truck and holding a small child while “giving or taking something” to or from the driver, but the man stopped when he saw the officers’ cruiser come up the roadway, officers said.

Chance Watkins

When officers turned around and went back down the road, they smelled “marijuana coming from around the vehicle,” and officers saw the S10 leave the home moments later, according to the complaint.

The truck came to a stop sign at Saxman Street Extension and Cook Street, and officers observed the Chevy not make a complete stop at the sign, officers said, and the vehicle also turned into a driveway on Cook Street without signalling.

As officers pulled up the roadway, they were met by Chance Watkins, 19, of Fairmont, who spoke with officers and “admitted to have a ‘dime bag’ of marijuana in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Officers asked Watkins to retrieve the “dime bag,” and when he returned, he turned over two separate bags, one with 12.38 grams and another with 19.48 grams, officers said; Watkins also gave officers a set of scales and two glass bowls “used for smoking marijuana.”

Reyce Kuhn

At that time, officers placed Watkins into custody and also detained the S10’s driver, Reyce Kuhn, 18, of Fairmont, to search the truck, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers said they found a bag containing 20.45 grams of marijuana and a Crown Royal bag containing empty bags; also in the back seat, officers saw a 6-year-old boy with a seat belt and no other form of restraint sitting within reach of the marijuana.

When officers spoke to Kuhn, she said that she knew Watkins “was selling marijuana,” and that “she would not let him drive because he did not have a valid driver’s license”; Kuhn also admitted to “selling marijuana at the residence on Saxman Street in the past,” according to the complaint.

Watkins and Kuhn have been charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond.