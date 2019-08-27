2 Marion County organizations host historical tour for fundraising efforts

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Two Mannington organizations are asking for your help in keeping a part of the community’s history alive.

The West Augusta Historical Society Wilson School Museum and the Hamilton Round Barn Museum will be hosting a weekly tour for both locations through this month and September.

Historical train behind the West Augusta building.

The tour will allow guests to learn more about the rich history and culture of the area, as each guests’ tour donation will help raise money for the historical society’s train caboose and the building of a handicap ramp.

The tour will take place every Sunday of September from 1:30 – 4 p.m.