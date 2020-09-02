2 men charged after creating a false campaign website against a Buckhannon city council candidate

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after creating a fake campaign website with defamatory information against Buckhannon City Council candidate Sheila Sines

In a criminal complaint filed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stated that on Feb. 22, Michael Morehead, 42, of Buckhannon, anonymously “published a false campaign website.”

The website was a copy of Sheila Sines’ website for her campaign to be on Buckhannon City Council, “but falsifie[d] several items in order to defame the victim,” deputies said.

On the fake website, Morehead claimed that the victim would legalize and lower the cost of cocaine, made “several references to male adult entertainers” and called her “a religious bigot,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said that the website was created “under the fake name of Mr. Ray Sines with a false physical address,” but that Morehead’s “phone number and email address” were listed; deputies also confirmed that the website was paid for by Morehead.

Morehead later told officers that Asad Khan, 19, of Buckhannon, assisted him in “in the creation and sharing of the fake and false website,” according to the complaint.

Khan told deputies that he “conspir[ed] with Morehead on numerous occasions to create political ads against the victim,” and that he and Moreheadcreated a Facebook “under the alias Jackson Hartman,” which they “used in the political bias against the victim,” deputies said.