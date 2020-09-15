2 men charged in Preston County after troopers find drugs in vehicle, 2-year-old boy’s diaper bag with child present in car

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged in Preston County after troopers said they found drugs in their vehicle, including inside of a 2-year-old boy’s diaper bag while the child was present in the car.

On Sept. 14, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle in the area of Masontown when they came across a “suspicious black Subaru” parked on Bull Run Road, according to a criminal complaint.

John Bendana

When troopers made contact with the vehicle, they observed that it was driven by John Bendana, 30, of Saint Albans, and that there was a passenger, Joshua Davis, 32, of Rowlesburg, as well as a 2-year-old male in the back seat, troopers said.

Upon speaking to troopers, Bendana claimed that “there were drugs under his seat,” and when troopers searched the vehicle they found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of fentanyl, as well as packaging material, according to the complaint.

On the passenger’s side of the vehicle, troopers said they found an additional 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, an additional gram of fentanyl, a set of digital scales and additional packaging materials.

Joshua Davis

In the 2-year-old’s diaper bag, troopers found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine divided into three separate bags, along with .3 grams of fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

Bendana has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Davis has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.