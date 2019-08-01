2 north-central West Virginia counties place in top 10 for having the “most bang for their buck”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study on property taxes ranked Harrison and Marion Counties in the top ten West Virginia counties that have the most “Bang for their Buck.”

The table below shows the top ten counties that were ranked.

Image courtesy of SmartAsset.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, conducted the study and analyzed the quality of local schools and the local crime rates to find where people were seeing the most value for what they spend.

Harrison County is the seventh most populous county in West Virginia. The study found that the school rating was a 9 out of 10, the crimes per 100 thousand people was 216 and the overall value index was a 98.98.

Marion County has the highest average property tax rate of any county in the state. The study found that the school rating was a perfect 10 out of 10, the crimes per 100 thousand people was 679 and the overall value index was a 94.53. The average effective property tax rate in Marion County is 0.70 percent.

West Virginia has some of the lowest property tax rates in the country. Its average effective property tax rate of 0.59 percent is lower than all but six other states.

To view how the other counties in north-central West Virginia ranked as well as all counties, click here.