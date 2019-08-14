2 people arrested after failed escape attempt at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va. – A series of blunders has led to the arrest of two individuals after an escape attempt at North Central Regional Jail.

On Aug. 6, troopers with West Virginia State Police responded to an attempted escape complaint reported by North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, according to a criminal complaint.

William Crayton

Troopers conducted an investigation and found that a window had been broken out of the bottom tier of B-Pod, which housed William Crayton, 28, of Clarksburg, who was in the jail awaiting trial for an incident that occurred in late July, according to the complaint.

After a review of Crayton’s phone records, troopers heard him talk about breaking the window in an attempt to escape, but was only able to get his head out of the window, troopers said.

Amanda McDaniel

Upon further investigation, troopers found that Amanda McDaniel (no age or address listed in the criminal complaint) snuck through the woods and onto the campus of North Central Regional Jail, according to another criminal complaint.

McDaniel threw a purple Crown Royal bag, which contained two different types of controlled substances, syringes, tobacco, lighters and a cell phone, over the fence and into the secured yard of C-Pod, trooper said.

In the phone calls between Crayton and McDaniel, troopers learned that McDaniel had told Crayton about throwing the objects over the fence, only to have Crayton inform her she had done so in the wrong place, according to the complaint.

Troopers also discovered that the reason Crayton attempted his escape was to meet up with McDaniel, trooper said.

Crayton is charged with attempted escape, and McDaniel is charged with aiding in the escape of an incarcerated person.