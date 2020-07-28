2 people charged after police find narcotics during traffic stop in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers said they found narcotics on their person during a traffic stop for disregarding a stop sign in Westover.
On July 26, officers with the Westover Police Department performed a traffic stop on a black Nissan Centra with an Ohio registration for not stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Snyder Street and Dunkard Avenue in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Joseph Wellman 22, of Wellington, “it was determined that Wellman had” methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine, officers said.
Upon a search of Wellman’s person and the vehicle, officers found a black set of scales and packaging materials, according to the complaint.
Also during the stop, officers said they found on the passenger — identified as Amber Swiger, 29, of Buckhannon — “several narcotics,” a set of scales and packaging materials, as well as also finding the same in Swiger’s purse.
Wellman and Swiger have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central West Virginia on $25,012 bond.