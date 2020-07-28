2 people charged after police find narcotics during traffic stop in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers said they found narcotics on their person during a traffic stop for disregarding a stop sign in Westover.

Joseph Wellman

On July 26, officers with the Westover Police Department performed a traffic stop on a black Nissan Centra with an Ohio registration for not stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Snyder Street and Dunkard Avenue in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Joseph Wellman 22, of Wellington, “it was determined that Wellman had” methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine, officers said.

Amber Swiger

Upon a search of Wellman’s person and the vehicle, officers found a black set of scales and packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Also during the stop, officers said they found on the passenger — identified as Amber Swiger, 29, of Buckhannon — “several narcotics,” a set of scales and packaging materials, as well as also finding the same in Swiger’s purse.

Wellman and Swiger have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central West Virginia on $25,012 bond.