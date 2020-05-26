2 people charged in Buckhannon after police find infant near overdosing woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Buckhannon after police respond to a residence where a woman overdosed near a 1-year-old child.

Tristonia McCartney

On May 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a residence on Cambridge Heights in Buckhannon in reference to a call of an overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they observed a woman, identified as Tristonia McCartney, 19, of Buckhannon, passed out on the couch next to a 1-year-old child, officers said.

Also at the residence was Dylan Mitchell, 20, of Buckhannon, who was standing in between officers and the infant and Mitchell was told to remove the child for near the unconscious McCartney, according to the criminal complaint.

Dylan Mitchell

While searching the residence, officers said they found “several large glass bottles used for smoking marijuana,” two pieces of tin foil with burnt residue, as well as liquor bottles scattered around the floor.

While speaking with officers, Mitchell admitted to being with McCartney when she smoked what was on the tin foil, according to the complaint, and all the objects that officers had found were on a coffee table in front of the couch within reach of the infant.

McCartney was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, but was “unable to answer questions,” officers said.

McCartney and Mitchell are charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.