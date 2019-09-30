2 shot on Lanham Lane near Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two people have been confirmed as victims in a shooting which occurred Sunday on Lanham Lane, just outside of Fairmont.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call that a shooting had occurred in the Lanham Lane at around 8 in the morning.

Deputies could confirm that there were two victims in the incident, but no one else is currently in danger as a result. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is still conducting an investigation into the shooting.

No information on the names or conditions of the victims is not being released at this time.

Lanham Lane is off of Route 250 south of White Hall.