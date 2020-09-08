2 Taylor County residents receive charges after deputies say they found 34 marijuana plants growing in their home

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two Taylor County residents have been charged after deputies said they found 34 marijuana plants growing in their home.

Jonothan Wallace

On Sept. 6, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call in reference to a residence on Trap Springs Rd. in Grafton where the caller believed the homes residents were growing marijuana in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they saw a red BMW pulling up to the parking lot with the house’s occupants inside, whom deputies identified as Jonathan Wallace, 32, and Jacqueline Belcher, 26, both of Grafton, deputies said.

Deputies then pulled behind the BMW to prevent it from driving away and then made contact with Wallace and Belcher, at which point deputies informed the two why they were there and then Mirandized them, according to the complaint.

Jacqueline Belcher

After getting Wallace and Belcher to sign a consent for deputies to search, at which point deputies did so and located “approximately 34 Marijuana plants” in the attic of the residence, some plants were also “in the woods behind the residence,” as well as one plant in “the a truck in the driveway,” deputies said.

Deputies also found “multiple lights for the purpose of growing Marijuana,” as well as “a watering system,” and fertilizer and “reflective material for the lights,” according to the complaint.

After finding the plants, Wallace and Belcher “admitted to growing the aforementioned Marijuana,” officers said.

Wallace and Belcher have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.