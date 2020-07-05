2 vehicle accident in Pruntytown sends 4 people to the hospital late Saturday night

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A two vehicle accident occurred on George Washington Highway near Grafton late Saturday night.

According to 911 officials, the Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and Flemington EMS responded to a two vehicle accident with entrapment in front of the Beulah Baptist Church in Pruntytown at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Four people were involved in the accident according to officials, one person was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital by HealthNet and three were taken to United Hospital Center by ambulance. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

