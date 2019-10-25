2-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 slows down traffic in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An accident has slowed down traffic on W.Va. Route 50 westbound.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, a two-vehicle accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Rt. 50 westbound near Chestnut Street and West Virginia Avenue, and it has obstructed one lane of the highway.

Harrison County EMS is currently on scene, but no one has been transported as a result of the accident at the time of this article, according to officials.

The Clarksburg Police Department has officers on scene and will be conducting the investigation into the incident.

No further details are available at this time.