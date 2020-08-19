2 women given drug charges after attempting to flee on foot from officers in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two women have received drug-related charges after attempting to run away from officers in Elkins.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling the area of Davis Avenue in Elkins when they noticed two women on the sidewalk “attempt to hide their faces” as officers drove by, according to the criminal complaint.

Morgan Wamsley

Officers were able to identify one of the women as Morgan Wamsley, 29, of Albright, and performed a warrant check on her, during which time “the two females began to walk away quickly,” officers said, at which point the officers began to follow the women.

While following the women, officers “observed Wamsley pull a baggy from her black bag and hand it to the other female,” at which point officers got out of their cruiser and asked them to stop, however both women “continued to now run around a work truck,” according to the complaint.

When officers asked the women to stop once again, “[Wamsley] did but the other female did not,” but officers told the running woman that “if she did not stop, she would be tased,” after being told so, she stopped, officers said.

Cheyenne McDaniel

As the woman walked toward officers, they identified her as Cheyenne McDaniel, 25, and observed that she had “a glass smoking device sticking out from her shirt/bra area,” according to the complaint.

When officers asked McDaniel to take out the bag which Wamsley had given her, she told them “nothing was there” and tried to walk away once again, officers said, at which point they “gained control of [McDaniel],”

At that point, McDaniel removed the bag from her person and gave it to officers and it “contained a large amount” of presumed methamphetamine, however, when officers placed McDaniel in restraints, Wamsley claimed the substance belonged to her, according to the complaint.

Wamsley told officers that she “figured [McDaniel] could get away from [officers] easier so she gave it to her,” officers said.

When officers searched both women’s bags, they found a notebook with a sticker on the front stating ‘LICENSED DRUG DEALER’ on a book which Wamsley stated was hers; also, when officers searched Wamsley’s person, they found a small clear bag with dollar signs on it which contained presumed fentanyl, according to the complaint.

When weighed, the presumed methamphetamine amounted to 57 grams and the presumed fentanyl weighed 5.3 grams, officers said.

Wamsley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.

McDaniel has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.