20 Years Later: Family, Senator Manchin remember life of Arthur Warren

GRANT TOWN, W.Va — 20 years after his murder, Arthur “J.R.” Warren’s mother remembered his life at a special celebration on Saturday. Warren died after local teenagers beat and kicked him, and then ran him over with a car on the night of July 3, 2000.



U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also sent a letter to J.R.’s family, saying in part “We continue to grieve, to reflect and to remember the vibrant soul who was taken from us far too soon.” You can see the full letter below.



This year, J.R.’s mother Brenda told 12 News she found a way to forgive his killers. You can find that story here.