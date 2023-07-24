ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree with the theme of “Endlessly Wild and Wonderful” has finally been found.

According to a U.S. Forest Service release, the tree is a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Greenbrier Ranger District of the Monongahela National Forest and was selected by the Director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum at the Architect of the Capitol, Jim Kaufmann.

West Virginia was selected to provide this year’s tree back in January and has been preparing ever since.

“Selecting a tree to adorn the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol comes with very specific requirements,” Kaufmann said. “Thanks to the pre-planning of Monongahela National Forest staff, we were able to select a very traditional and graceful Norway spruce to represent Monongahela National Forest and wild and wonderful West Virginia at the U.S. Capitol during the holidays this winter.”

The tree hails from the same place as the first U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, also a Norway spruce, provided by the Forest Service back in 1970.

“It’s a great honor for our district to once again provide the People’s Tree,” Jack Tribble, district ranger for the Greenbrier Ranger District, said. “Our staff is excited to be a part of the project, including the harvest and packaging of the tree, to ensure it has a safe trip to Washington, D.C., this fall.”

After it it arrives at the U.S. Capitol in late November, the Architect of the Capitol’s team will “decorate the tree with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of West Virginia,” and will be lit during a ceremony with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives sometime after Thanksgiving, the release said.

“We are grateful for our shared partnerships and engaged community partners and look forward to representing them on a national stage in D.C. with this locally grown Norway spruce, which will make the perfect U.S. Capitol Christmas tree,” Shawn Cochran, forest supervisor for Monongahela National Forest, said.

You can follow the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project on Facebook, Instagram and “X” (formerly known as Twitter). You can also follow the hashtag, #EndlesslyWildandWonderful.