22nd Annual Run to Read race in Marion County will be held virtually

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is a nonprofit organization that offers free tutoring services to adults and children and provides assistance with reading, writing and math.

Every year the nonprofit holds “Run to Read” races in Fairmont to help fundraise for the organization but this year COVID-19 has made it difficult to host any large fundraising events. Board members decided to make the run virtual so everyone can still enjoy the competition and donate money to a good cause.

“The numbers for illiteracy in West Virginia are surprisingly high, and most people wouldn’t realize that,” said Board Member Mark Sutyak. “To have an organization here locally that provides free tutoring, is huge. So this is great we can still hold our run virtually, and people are still on board with it, and we still have people willing to support it.”

Everyone participating will be responsible for recording their time and tracking their own distance as well as sending it in to event leaders.

This year the nonprofit is offering a 5K or 10K race, and runners must complete their personal race the last week of July before Friday July 31.

“We are happy we can still have a little competition, and we of course will still send out t-shirts, and medals to those who are the winners,” said Sutyak. “It definitely won’t be as large as it has been in the past, but we are just excited we are still able to hold it even if it virtual, because the importance of this group is massive for West Virginia.”

Registration is open until the last day of the race, for more information on the organization or how to register or donate, visit their website.