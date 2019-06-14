23rd Greater Clarksburg 10K kicks off with dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg 10K is in its 23rd year, and hosted its kick-off dinner at the Fairmont State University Caperton Center in Clarksburg.

Organizers of the race said the event is very community oriented and that it has encouraged a lot of people over the years to get physically involved in an active event. There is prize money involved for the top winners of the race. Every participant who crosses the finish line will go home with a medal. The dinner commemorated Cecil Jarvis for his dedication to the race over the years.

“Early on our race was one of the top selected races for ten kilometers in the country. Even though we didn’t have huge, huge numbers because we’re not in a huge, huge city, we still had one of the most quality type races for the everyday runner,” said Carl Hatfield, Greater Clarksburg 10K Race Director.

The Greater Clarksburg 10K Volunteer and Leadership award was presented to Danny Hamrick. Also, awarded was the presentation of the 13th annual J. Cecil Jarvis Commitment Award to David Alvarez. The Greater Clarksburg 10K is on Saturday, June 15, starting at 8:30 a.m.