2nd annual One King 5K held in Clarksburg despite the coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday morning, one of the first in person 5K’s was held on the VA Trail in Clarksburg. The 2nd Annual “One King” 5K, found a way to go on despite coronavirus hurtles.

One King Sports is an organization in Clarksburg that uses different sports and athletic competitions to spread the gospel word through the community. Organizers started this 5K race last year, and they saw so much success they decided to do it again.

1st Place Runner – 5K

Matt Baker, one of the One King 5K board members, said that they wanted to hold the race back in May originally, but COVID-19 put a halt to that plan. They waited until the rules and regulations allowed them to still hold the race in person, while staying safe.

“We focus on using sports to spread the gospel, and we just really like getting together. A lot of these people we see out here today, we see year round, and it’s nice to be able to see them again in a very socially distant manner,” said Baker. “It’s good to be able to be out. I think everyone is just happy to see each other again even though they may be running.”

There were 131 participants in the race Saturday morning. One King Sports hopes to hold more sporting competitions in the future, like soccer, basketball, or volleyball, so the group can continue making an impact across the community.