3 recognized at WVU ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s ROTC program has given the United States Army three new second Lieutenants.

WVU held its Fall Commissioning Ceremony at the Mountainlair Thursday morning in Morgantown. Mountaineer Battalion Cadets William Kilmon, Olivia Matzinger and Carter Sweeney took their oath to defend our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Two of them will go active duty while the other will be in the West Virginia National Guard.

Summersville native and Nicolas County High School graduate Carter Sweeney said he recommends education and military service to any high school student who is up for the challenge.

“So education in today’s world is everything,” said 2nd Lt. Sweeney. “So when you are getting your education, it’s important to know what you are doing. Myself, I decided to join the Army National Guard, and it’s benefited me in more ways than I can ever imagine. It’s helped me pay for school, it’s paid for school. Just having a good game plan when you’re heading to college, stay on the right path, just make the right decisions and follow your dreams.”

“This ceremony marks the end of the four years of Army training that they did as they were students, scholars, warriors and athlete all at the same time as they did their Army training in conjunction with earning their degrees at West Virginia University,” explained Maj. David Sherck, WVU ROTC.

Twenty-five students will be commissioned through the program with the rest of the class taking their oath next year.