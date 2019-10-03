3 Virginia men facing multiple drug charges in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three Virginia men have been arrested on multiple drug charges after officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after witnessing it drive the wrong way down a one-way street.

Officers said at approximately 2:04 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, they witnessed a vehicle driving the wrong way on Moreland Street in Morgantown, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officers said when they approached the vehicle to conduct the traffic stop, they found three people inside the vehicle and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The release stated officers requested a K9 unit to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The release stated that it was at this time at one of the three individuals fled on foot towards Spruce Street. Police said the individual was then apprehended by officers in a parking lot on Pleasant Street and Chestnut Street.

Officers said they conducted a search of the area where the individual fled and recovered two baggies containing 29.1 grams of cocaine and 27 pills of Oxycodone. A search of the individual resulted in officers recovering a small scale and $453 in cash.

Officers then searched the vehicle and recovered $1,672 in cash and two bags of marijuana totaling 106.4 grams, according to the release.

Javon Williams, 21; David Robinson, 22; and Dalonta Kendall, 18, all three of Dunfries, Virginia, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the release.

All three suspects were then transported to the Morgantown Police Department for booking and are being held at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department pending arraignment.