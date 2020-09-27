32nd Annual D.R. Davis Golf Classic fundraiser raises money for WV Caring

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The 32nd Annual D.R. Davis Golf Classic fundraiser was held on Sunday at the Preston Country Club.

Golfer participating in tournament

About 130 golfers on 31 teams took part to raise money for the nonprofit West Virginia Caring, which provides hospice care for people in 12 West Virginia counties. Cindy Woodyard, the WV Caring vice president of public affairs, said the organization provides help to patients without insurance or who cannot afford treatment and many of their family members like to participate in the tournament to show their appreciation.

“This tournament is very special to so many people, not only our organization because we were founded here in Preston Co., but along the way on the course, many of the golfers, we’ve taken care of family members,” Woodyard said. “So this is personal for them and they want to be able to give back to the care that we’ve provided. We’ve been providing care since 1983 and many generations. People want to have us care for one member and others later because they trust our care.”

Woodyard said the tournament normally raises around $11,000-$12,000 and that she expected to raise more money this year.

Sign honoring Harvey

The tournament was in honor of Judy Harvey, one of the original WV Caring board members who helped to create the tournament along with D.R. Davis and Ed Boyle from Mountaineer Contracting. This is according to Malisa Smith, the WV Caring vice president of operations who said Harvey passed away last year.

“Judy was one of the people that had the vision to see where the organization could go,” Smith said. “Of course, as it is with anybody who volunteers your entire family volunteers, so today her daughter and her daughter and her husband are going to be coming to hand out her awards, prizes and everything. We’re excited to have them come today to honor her, she died last November 2019 and right up to the very end was always a huge supporter of WV Caring.”