34th annual car show held in downtown Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.-Sunday was the final day of the 34th annual Mountain State Machine Auto Extravaganza in Elkins.

This event generally shows up to 700 cars ranging from old to new and features live music and food trucks. The extravaganza also offers something for car enthusiasts of all ages.

“Yesterday we had a little kids car cruise where the little kids bring their little electric cars down, they decorate them all up like Mom and Dad, and then we give them a little course to go through. We had a little gentleman that won on a little motorcycle dressed up like a state trooper,” said president of Mountain State Street Machines Billy Kniffen.

With recent rainy weather, not as many people attended this year, but everyone present stayed positive and enjoyed all of the activities.

“Mother Nature hasn’t been our best friend, so this year I would say our numbers are going to be down probably two or three hundred people, but we can’t control that,” said Kniffen.

Officials say events like these help attract more people to Elkins and that they enjoy seeing the community grow.

“People have came and they’ve enjoyed it and came back and eventually they’ve moved to Elkins and a lot of them have opened up businesses,” said Elkins mayor Van Broughton.

This was part of a series of 4th of July weekend activities by Downtown Elkins.