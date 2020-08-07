4 men from Detroit area charged after task force officers find Fentanyl in Marion County residence

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Four men from the Detroit area have been charged after task force officers said they found fentanyl in a residence while executing a search warrant in Marion County.

Offender Picture
Alvin Howard

On Aug. 6, officers with the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime task force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Oakwood Rd., according to a criminal complaint.

When task force officers entered the residence, they made contact with Doriawn Rogers, 19; Markell Henson, 43; William Charleston, 40; and Alvin Howard, 26, all of “Detroit or the surrounding areas,” officers said.

During the search, officers found “a large quantity” of presumed Fentanyl, which was located in a communal area which all four residents had access to, according to the complaint.

Rogers, Henson, Charleston and Howard have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.

At the time this article was written, the only mugshot available was Alvin Howard’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories