4 men from Detroit area charged after task force officers find Fentanyl in Marion County residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Four men from the Detroit area have been charged after task force officers said they found fentanyl in a residence while executing a search warrant in Marion County.

Alvin Howard

On Aug. 6, officers with the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime task force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Oakwood Rd., according to a criminal complaint.

When task force officers entered the residence, they made contact with Doriawn Rogers, 19; Markell Henson, 43; William Charleston, 40; and Alvin Howard, 26, all of “Detroit or the surrounding areas,” officers said.

During the search, officers found “a large quantity” of presumed Fentanyl, which was located in a communal area which all four residents had access to, according to the complaint.

Rogers, Henson, Charleston and Howard have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.

At the time this article was written, the only mugshot available was Alvin Howard’s.