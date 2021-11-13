(4) Rebels roll over (13) Cee Bees in round of 16

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County started off the postseason in the ideal way- with a confident win.
The No. 4 Rebels won comfortably, 46-14, over No. 13 Clay-Battelle.
Ritchie County moves on and is set to meet Mount View in the quarterfinal.
by: Abbie BackenstoePosted: / Updated:
ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County started off the postseason in the ideal way- with a confident win.
The No. 4 Rebels won comfortably, 46-14, over No. 13 Clay-Battelle.
Ritchie County moves on and is set to meet Mount View in the quarterfinal.