(4) Rebels roll over (13) Cee Bees in round of 16

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County started off the postseason in the ideal way- with a confident win.

The No. 4 Rebels won comfortably, 46-14, over No. 13 Clay-Battelle.

Ritchie County moves on and is set to meet Mount View in the quarterfinal.

