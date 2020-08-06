4D Tech Solutions receives award allowing them to further research with drones in residential neighborhoods

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – 4D Tech Solutions, Inc. in Fairmont was recently awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).

This Phase I competitive award is part of $3.9 million in funding awarded to small businesses to address the research and development needs of DHS’s operational components and the greater homeland security enterprise.

Responding to a solicitation released by the DHS S&T in December 2019, 4D is one of 23 companies chosen to receive up to $150,000 to conduct “proof of concept” research over a six-month period.

4D’s award will fund research for analyzing the use of a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor to create 3D scene representations that can be used to detect, track and identify small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in an urban environment.

4D Tech Solutions, Inc. has extensive experience in the development of unmanned aerial, terrestrial and underwater customized LiDAR systems designed to meet specific customer requirements. 4D is currently working on the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software algorithms to enhance the operational performance of unmanned systems.

4D also provides government and commercial customers with project management, technology development, and test and evaluation services. At the completion of the Phase I award, 4D will be eligible to submit a proposal for consideration for a Phase II award to continue research and development efforts toward a demonstrable prototype.

