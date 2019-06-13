4H campers learning leadership skills in Doddridge County

The Doddridge County Park is the temporary home to more than 100 campers this week.

Members with the Doddridge County 4H club have been in the park since Sunday. Kids of all ages have been taking part in earning 4H pins, swimming and competitive sports, as well as breaking into small groups to learn how to restore bicycles, cook and plant flowers.

Organizers said campers learn important leadership skills as well as how to do community service projects.

The 4H camp ends Friday with an awards ceremony, where campers will be recognized for their accomplishments. The park will reopen to the public on Saturday.