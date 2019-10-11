5 Plead guilty to federal drug charges following 2017 round up

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five people, four of them from Michigan and one from West Virginia, have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges related to an oxycodone ring in north central West Virginia.

Terry Thomas

Terry Thomas, 47 of Detroit, has admitted to multiple charges involving an oxycodone distribution ring that spanned two states and four north central West Virginia counties, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Thomas, also known as “Top,” pleaded guilty to one count of “ Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone,” one count of “Money Laundering Conspiracy,” 19 counts of “Distribution of Oxycodone,” 11 counts of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Oxycodone,” and one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Thomas, who was the ringleader of the operation, worked with his co-conspirators to distribute more than 500,000 oxycodone pills in Monongalia County and elsewhere from the summer of 2013 to June 2017, Powell said.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the drug charges and faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $500,000 fine for the money laundering charge. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentence.

Three other Detroit residents and a West Virginia woman have also admitted to their roles in a drug distribution ring, according to Powell.

Konshawntas Boyd, 39, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises.” Boyd, who was a nurse practitioner, admitted that she had an apartment located in Barrington North Apartments in Morgantown, for the purpose of distributing oxycodone from September 2016 to March 2017.

Two other Detroit men, Devante Maddox, 27, and Michael Wesley 47, each pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone.” Maddox and Wesley admitted to selling oxycodone in January 2017 in Monongalia County. The pair each face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1,000,000.

Tiffany Edwards, 37, of Westover, pleaded guilty to one count of “Money Laundering Conspiracy.” Edwards admitted to handling financial transactions that involved money made from the distribution of oxycodone from the summer of 2013 to June 2017 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over all of their plea hearings.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

“Our prosecution team and law enforcement partners have done incredible work on this investigation. Detroit and other locations outside of West Virginia have long been suppliers of pain and suffering, through their illegal drug operations. We will continue to have zero tolerance for these operations and aggressively dismantle and destroy them. Dozens of people are now paying for their activities with long prison sentences. Job well done,” said Powell.

Of the 34 indicted in this case, 33 have entered guilty pleas. Twenty-five defendants have been sentenced to a combined 580 months in prison.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgantown Police Department, the Star City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia University Police Department, the Granville Police Department, and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.