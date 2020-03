CHARLESON, WV (WOWK) – According to Governor Justice, as of Monday evening, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Mountain State.

Update on WV’s coordinated response to the #COVID2019 disease: as of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WV. We have tested 5 residents for COVID-19; two were negative and three are pending. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 9, 2020

He did, however, remark that five people have been tested. Two of those people tested negative, and three are pending.

The Coronavirus did spread into Kentucky this past weekend and Governor DeWine announced its presence in Ohio today.