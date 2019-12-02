58 vehicle pileup in Garrett County Maryland Sunday afternoon

GARRETT COUNTY, M.D. – A multi-vehicle accident caused i-68 westbound to shut down near the Allegany-Garrett County line in Maryland early, Sunday afternoon.

Officials originally stated the pileup involved thirty-six vehicles but Maryland State Police confirmed fifty-eight vehicles were involved in twenty-nine separate collisions.

Maryland State Police also said ten people were transported to Western Maryland Health System in Cumberland, M.D. with non life threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police stated the accident was the result of freezing rain and heavy fog combined with holiday traffic.

The collision caused the interstate to shutdown for approximately four hours and diverted traffic off of the Frostburg exit.