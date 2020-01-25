5th Annual Spelling Bee held in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur Arts Alliance’s 5th annual community spelling bee was held at the Event Center at Brushy Fork, Friday evening.

To enter the competition, competitors had to have been 18 years or older and gather a group of four people to participate.

Each team was required to pay a $100 entry fee, that would go towards the Upshur Arts Alliance Non-profit group to help continue arts education within the community.

“The words start to get really hard. At first they’re so easy and when people miss them your like ‘how did you miss that word’, but then you get to the last few rounds and it’s like these words are words that you’ve never heard of before or never dreamed you would find at a spelling bee,” said former spelling bee champion, Risë Hanifan.

Each team started out with four balloons at their table and each time they misspelled a word, one of their balloons were popped until the team was eliminated.