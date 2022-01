FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Class-AAA seventh ranked East Fairmont girls basketball team pulled out a win in a close one with Lincoln.

It wasn’t always close. Right away the Bees went on a 9-0 scoring run.

But the Cougars slowly climbed back and made it a five point game after the first quarter.

The game was close the whole way through after that but East Fairmont edged Lincoln 49-45.