8th St. Confectionary in Fairmont back with new owners, but same menu and food

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After decades of being ran under the supervision of the Riggi family, they have passed the torch to new owners after deciding it was time to retire.

Gallen Tinnel is one of the new owners who said 8th St. Confectionery is his go-to place when in Fairmont, and refused to let the legacy end.

“We have always felt so highly about the place, and have always enjoyed our time there,” said Tinnel. “There’s a nostalgia to the fact that the food is wonderful, and when we finally made the decision we said there is nothing being changed, there is nothing that needs changed.”

The local spot has been open since 1973, and has become a trademark restaurant when people come to Fairmont. The homemade hoagies and sandwiches will continue to be made the same way they did in the 70’s, and the restaurant is going to keeps the same family-friendly atmosphere that it has been known for having.

“We decided we were going to move forward, open it back up but in the spirit that the Riggi’s, run it the same way as they did in 1973. That means keeping the most important thing, which is the friendliness of everyone who comes in the door, and the food of course,” said Tinnel.

​8th St. Confectionery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for take out or curbside pick up. They also have limited patio seating available. They are located at 301 8th St in Fairmont, and the number to call (304)-363-9503.