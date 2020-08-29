9-year-old Oklahoma boy’s wish for a family granted after foster story goes viral

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma boy whose heartbreaking search for an adoptive family made nationwide headlines in early August will get his only wish.

When sister station KFOR met 9-year-old Jordan and asked him what he would wish for if he had three wishes, he told them he would only need one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services received around 10,000 inquiries from people asking how they could adopt Jordan.

After that overwhelming response, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services told KFOR that Jordan’s wish is going to be granted.

Jordan lives at a group home now but would love a sense of normalcy and the unconditional love of a parent.

“The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

Jordan’s story ended up reaching the entire country with hundreds of people reaching out to KFOR, wanting to adopt him. Calls poured in from places as far as New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky to name a few.

The 9-year-old’s desire to find a family reached the masses in just a couple of days.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said in an interview in July.

While most of the calls and emails came from prospective adoptive parents, many others were from people who just wanted to help the young man or send a kind message of support to him.

The exact details of Jordan’s new home are private.

The OKDHS says they really need foster families right now that can take care of older children, sibling groups and children with special needs.