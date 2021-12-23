A big third quarter and thirteen made threes put Mohigans on top over Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the first meeting of University and Morgantown on the hardwood this season, the Mohigans came out on top.

It was a tight first quarter started off by Garrison Kisner’s 6-0 scoring run to start the Hawks off on the right foot.

Morgantown tried to play catch up but the Hawks led after one.

In the second quarter two back to back threes by Brooks Gage gave Morgantown its first lead of the game. Gage hit five threes in the first half alone, seven to end the night.

The Mohigans led 35-34 at the halftime break.

Morgantown started to pull away in the third quarter and went on to win 67-54.

Gage led the Mohigans with 25 points, Alec Poland scored 20 and Sharron Young added 19 points.

For University, Kisner led with 18, Aaron Forbes added 17 points and Diego Reyes scored 11.