A.G. Morrisey urges caution with package deliveries during the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season.

Packages arrive at doors more frequently during the holiday shopping season due to the popularity of online purchasing. Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches so it is important for consumers to take precautions.

“Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping?” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. Thieves will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”

Morrisey is advising consumers to consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing gifts to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office for pickup.

Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt according to Morrisey. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.

Morrisey also warned consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. This targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail. Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, or visit the office’s website by clicking here.

