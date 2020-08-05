A Harrison County community service club celebrates 100 years of improving the lives of children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg held a special meeting Wednesday morning at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

Board members wanted to celebrate its 100 year anniversary by honoring one of its most loyal and dedicated volunteers. Lifetime member Denver Atkinson was given the prestigious Hixon award at Wednesday’s meeting.

Clarksburg Kiwanis President Aimee Comer explained that it’s a rare award that isn’t given out very often.

“There is so much focus on the negative. There is not enough focus on those that give. So that’s why this was so important. We were thinking about putting this off but we had just decided that this needed to happen,” We needed to honor Denver and make sure he knew we were thinking of him.”

Clarksburg Kiwanis Club is currently looking for new club members. Those who are interested in helping the kids in the area can head over to its Facebook page.