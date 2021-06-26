A new recreational complex is coming soon to Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., – A new recreational complex had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport City Council Members, State officials’ representatives, and Governor Jim Justice were in attendance at this Grand Opening.

The Bridge Sports Complex will be the newest indoor sports and recreation center in the area and plans to open up to the public Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang said the idea of this complex has been going on for years and their glad to finally have it open.

“I just think it’s a master facility where you can go from one recreation to another recreation,” said Mayor Lang. “You can utilize your overhead, all your people more effectively to run such a facility.”

Mayor Lang also explained that the complex is not only for Bridgeport residents but also for communities in the surrounding areas.

The Bridge Sports Complex is welcoming the community to an open house celebration Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm.