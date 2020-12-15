A Randolph County woman faces up to 50 years in federal prison for drug and firearms charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins woman is facing federal drug and firearms charges after a routine home inspection by the U.S. probation office.

Melissa Elaine Caprio

Melissa Elaine Caprio, 31, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a drug user. Caprio is accused of having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and a .22 caliber rifle in June 2019 in Randolph County, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Caprio faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the drug count and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant, according to officials

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Caprio is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.