AAA East Central appoints first female president

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – AAA East Central, the branch of AAA that operates in five states including West Virginia, has announced that it has appointed its first female president.

A release from AAA officials said that Teresa “Terri” Petrick was appointed to the position of AAA East Central President, which became effective on April 1. Petrick is the first woman appointed to the role in the Club’s 117-year history, according to the release.

Officials said that Petrick had previously served as senior vice president, with responsibilities including branch operations, human resources, the member service center, facilities, information technology, along with systems integration and strategic planning.

The release stated that Petrick spent more than 30 years in the healthcare industry prior to joining AAA East Central in 2013. Her career began at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh as hospital planner, according to the release. Officials said her time with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) included her serving as executive vice president of its McKeesport hospital, where she had overall operational responsibility.

In 2001, Petrick was appointed to a corporate vice president role for UPMC, where she was responsible for encompassing integration and the development of care management. She was then moved on to president of UPMC Passavant and then UPMC St. Margaret, according to the release.

“Being chosen to lead such a storied organization is a great honor,” says Petrick. “I look forward to maintaining the high level of service to our AAA members as well as serving the communities throughout the AAA East Central footprint.”

Officials said Petrick also serves as chairwoman of Excela Health Board of Trustees and her community service includes board memberships with LaRoche University and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Petrick earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master’s degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University, according to the release.

Officials said Petrick is succeeding James Lehman, who retired after a 42-year career with AAA East Central. Lehman had served as president since 2013, according to the release.