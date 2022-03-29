CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Multiple local high school basketball players have been named to the AAA all-state lists, selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier represent the Polar Bears on first team after putting up impressive numbers this season.

Washenitz averaged 28.3 points and 11 rebounds per game along with three assists, six steals and two blocks.

Maier put up 18.2 points, 11.5 boards, 4.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest.

North Marion’s Olivia Toland earns a spot on the first team with 20.3 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game for the Huskies.

Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers had a standout year, earning her spot on the first team after averaging 15.7 points and eight rebounds per game.

Local players named to the second team include: North Marion’s Katlyn Carson as the captain, East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers, Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks and Averi Carpenter.

First Team

Peyton Ilderton, Logan, SR (captain)

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior, SR

Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior, SR

Olivia Toland, North Marion, JR

Hannah Perdue, PikeView, SR

Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd, JR

Sophie Nichols, Ripley, SO

Jasmine Tabor, Wayne, SR

Second Team

Katlyn Carson, North Marion, SR (captain)

Anyah Brown, PikeView, SR

Emily Lancaster, Nitro, SR

Kenly Rogers, East Fairmont, SO

Kiera Richmond, Shady Spring, SR

Natalie Blankenship, Logan, JR

Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour, SO

Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour, JR

Honorable Mention

Addie Adkins, Wayne; Brooke Adkins, Wayne; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Carson Barr, Oak Glen; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Anna Belan, Elkins; Reagan Blasher, Fairmont Senior; Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire; Kynna Britton, Sissonville; Madalyn Broadwater, Keyser; Halle Crouse, Logan; Carleigh Curotz, Robert C. Byrd; Alyssa Daniels, Independence; Kennedy Dean, Winfield; Emma Elkins, Logan; Emma Elliottt, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Ferrell, Scott; Emma Freels, North Marion; Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Addison Issacs, Midland Trail; Shyan Jenkins, Westside; Kenley Kveton, Lincoln County; Haile Lambert, East Fairmont; Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Riley Meadows, PikeView; Regan Olejasz, Wheeling Central; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Ashlyn Riley, Lincoln; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Arrington Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Adrienne Truman, Nicholas County; Lilly Vogrin, Wheeling Central; Savannah Walls, North Marion; Danielle Ward, Nitro; Patrica Ward, Nitro; Emily Widmeyer, Berkeley Springs; Keiera Wilkinson, Wheeling Central;